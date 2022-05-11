© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Title 42 and immigration on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published May 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT
According to the Deseret News, “Title 42, the controversial policy that allows Customs and Border Protection to turn migrants away without allowing them to file for asylum, is slated to end on May 23.” Some call the move irresponsible and expect a surge of migrants to follow. Others say that if Title 42 isn’t lifted, migrants who fear for their safety or lives in their home countries and are seeking asylum will attempt a dangerous illegal border crossing. Next time on Access Utah we’ll check in on the situation at the border with Chelsea Sachau, managing attorney of the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project’s border action team; and Pedro De Velasco, Director of Education and Advocacy at the Kino Border Initiative.

Tags

Access Utah ImmigrationImmigrants and RefugeesTitle 42Chelsea SachauPedro De Velasco
