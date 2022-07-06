'The Utah Women & Leadership Project' with Susan Madsen on Wednesday's Access Utah
Susan Madsen is the Inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, and Founding Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project. Today we’ll check in with Dr. Madsen to explore such topics as: Women’s Equality in Utah: Why Utah Is Ranked as the Worst State, and What Can Be Done, Building Emotional Resilience in Girls and Young Women, Building Confidence in Girls, The Status of Utah Black Women.