Access Utah

'The Utah Women & Leadership Project' with Susan Madsen on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT
susan-speaking.png
UTWomen.org

Susan Madsen is the Inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, and Founding Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project. Today we’ll check in with Dr. Madsen to explore such topics as: Women’s Equality in Utah: Why Utah Is Ranked as the Worst State, and What Can Be Done, Building Emotional Resilience in Girls and Young Women, Building Confidence in Girls, The Status of Utah Black Women.

Utah Women and Leadership Project, Dr. Susan Madsen, Utah Women and Leadership Podcast
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
