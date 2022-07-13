© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

HJ News reader surveys with Charles McCollum on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published July 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM MDT
hjnews.com

Charles McCollum is Managing Editor of The Herald Journal in Logan. He regularly surveys readers via Facebook. He’ll join us to share the results of some of those surveys, which have asked readers their opinions on reasons to visit the Wasatch Front, the most irksome driving behaviors, a Cache Valley accent, and a Cache Valley wish list. We would love for you to weigh in on these and other topics. You can email us to upraccess@gmail.com.

Access Utah Charles McCollumHJ NewsSurveyUtah drivers
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
