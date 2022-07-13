HJ News reader surveys with Charles McCollum on Wednesday's Access Utah
Charles McCollum is Managing Editor of The Herald Journal in Logan. He regularly surveys readers via Facebook. He’ll join us to share the results of some of those surveys, which have asked readers their opinions on reasons to visit the Wasatch Front, the most irksome driving behaviors, a Cache Valley accent, and a Cache Valley wish list. We would love for you to weigh in on these and other topics. You can email us to upraccess@gmail.com.