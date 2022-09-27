© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Walt Longmire' September 2022 with Craig Johnson on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published September 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT
https://www.craigallenjohnson.com

Today we’ll check in with Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson, the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for Longmire, the Netflix series. His latest novel in the Longmire series is Hell and Back. In this eighteenth installment of the Longmire series, Craig Johnson takes the beloved sheriff to the very limits of his sanity to do battle with the most dangerous adversary he’s ever faced: himself.

Craig Johnson is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir, and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
