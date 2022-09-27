'Walt Longmire' September 2022 with Craig Johnson on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll check in with Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson , the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for Longmire, the Netflix series. His latest novel in the Longmire series is Hell and Back. In this eighteenth installment of the Longmire series, Craig Johnson takes the beloved sheriff to the very limits of his sanity to do battle with the most dangerous adversary he’s ever faced: himself.

Craig Johnson is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir, and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.