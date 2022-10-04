Doing good in our communities: Fall '22 on Tuesday's Access Utah

It’s another non-profit spotlight today. There are many needs in our communities and many step up to help. We’d love to shine a light on your favorite non-profit or individual doing good in your community. Amy Anderson, Director of Outreach for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and Spiritual Counselor with Sunshine Hospice in Logan will join us for the hour and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. And we hope to hear from you! You can reach us right now at upraccess@gmail.com