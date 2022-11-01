© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Fry Street Quartet and Robert Davies on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:39 PM MDT
thecrossroadsproject.org

Today, a conversation with members of the Fry Street Quartet and physicist Dr. Robert Davies about The Crossroads Project. They say that at the dawn of the 21st century, humanity has arrived at an extraordinary Crossroads - a time and place where scientific ability to identify unprecedented risk intersects a societal inability to respond. The Crossroads Project fuses science, imagery, and music in an exploration of nature, humanity, and the paths that lie before us.

