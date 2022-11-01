Fry Street Quartet and Robert Davies on Tuesday's Access Utah
Today, a conversation with members of the Fry Street Quartet and physicist Dr. Robert Davies about The Crossroads Project. They say that at the dawn of the 21st century, humanity has arrived at an extraordinary Crossroads - a time and place where scientific ability to identify unprecedented risk intersects a societal inability to respond. The Crossroads Project fuses science, imagery, and music in an exploration of nature, humanity, and the paths that lie before us.