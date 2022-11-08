© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Internet and social media with Scott Cleland on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST
mobile-phone-g8dfc11551_1280.jpg
pixabay.com

Today we feature another episode in our periodic series of programs about the internet and social media: Our guest today is Scott Cleland, an internet accountability advocate and Executive Director of the Restore Us Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and education organization that educates the public about Internet accountability problems and solutions. Scott Cleland was Deputy U.S. Coordinator for International Communication and Information Policy in the George H.W. Bush Administration.

Access Utah UPRsocial mediaInternet SafetyOpen InternetScott Cleland
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
