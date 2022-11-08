Internet and social media with Scott Cleland on Tuesday's Access Utah
Today we feature another episode in our periodic series of programs about the internet and social media: Our guest today is Scott Cleland, an internet accountability advocate and Executive Director of the Restore Us Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and education organization that educates the public about Internet accountability problems and solutions. Scott Cleland was Deputy U.S. Coordinator for International Communication and Information Policy in the George H.W. Bush Administration.