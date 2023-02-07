© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

New Americans in Utah on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST
Utah’s New Americans Task Force recently released new research from the American Immigration Council highlighting the key role New Americans play in Utah as participants in the state’s workforce and as taxpayers, consumers, entrepreneurs, and more. This research brief, prepared in partnership with the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, uses American Community Survey data to show the demographic and economic contributions that immigrants are making across the state.

Today we’ll talk with two members of the task force. Natalie El-Deiry is the Director of Immigration and New American Integration at the Utah Immigration Assistance Center in the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and Ze Min Xiao is the Director of the Center for Economic Opportunity & Belonging at the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
