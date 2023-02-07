New Americans in Utah on Tuesday's Access Utah

Utah’s New Americans Task Force recently released new research from the American Immigration Council highlighting the key role New Americans play in Utah as participants in the state’s workforce and as taxpayers, consumers, entrepreneurs, and more. This research brief, prepared in partnership with the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, uses American Community Survey data to show the demographic and economic contributions that immigrants are making across the state.

Today we’ll talk with two members of the task force. Natalie El-Deiry is the Director of Immigration and New American Integration at the Utah Immigration Assistance Center in the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and Ze Min Xiao is the Director of the Center for Economic Opportunity & Belonging at the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.