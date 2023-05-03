© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Under Alien Skies' with Philip Plait on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM MDT
W. W. Norton & Company
/

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel the universe? How would Saturn’s rings look from a spaceship sailing just above them? If you were falling into a black hole, what’s the last thing you’d see before getting spaghettified? While traveling in person to most of these amazing worlds may not be possible—yet—the would-be space traveler need not despair: you can still take the scenic route through the galaxy with renowned astronomer and science communicator Philip Plait in his new book Under Alien Skies.

Philip Plait, PhD, is an astronomer, sci-fi dork, TV documentary talking head, and all-around science enthusiast. The author of Bad Astronomy and Death from the Skies!, he writes the Bad Astronomy newsletter and lives in Colorado.

Philip Plait will headline two events this weekend in Salt Lake City:

https://www.kingsenglish.com/event/clark-planetarium-presents-phil-plait-under-alien-skies

https://www.kingsenglish.com/event/phil-plait-phd-under-alien-skies

Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksSpaceAstronomyPhilip Plait
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
