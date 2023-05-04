'A Fever in the Heartland' with Timothy Egan on Thursday's Access Utah

The Roaring Twenties–the Jazz Age–has been characterized as a time of Gatsby frivolity. But it was also the height of the uniquely American hate group, the Ku Klux Klan. Their domain was not the old Confederacy, but the Heartland and the West. They hated Blacks, Jews, Catholics and immigrants in equal measure, and took radical steps to keep these people from the American promise. Today we’ll talk with Timothy Egan about his new book - A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America and the Woman Who Stopped Them.

Timothy Egan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and the author of eight books, including The Immortal Irishman, a New York Times bestseller. His book on the Dust Bowl, The Worst Hard Time, won a National Book Award for nonfiction and was named a New York Times Editors’ Choice, a New York Times Notable Book, a Washington State Book Award winner, and a Book Sense Book of the Year Honor Book.