Access Utah

'Beethoven' with Kerry Candaele on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM MDT
Film producer and director Kerry Candaele is showing the first two documentaries of his Beethoven trilogy tonight and tomorrow, with Q & A following. The films are about the global impact of Beethoven's music, and the role music can play in the healing and repair of our communities and ourselves. The first part of the trilogy, Following the Ninth, follows the music to China, Chile, Germany and Japan. The second part, Love & Justice, takes us to Chile once more, using Beethoven’s Fidelio to explore the darkness of political repression and the way Chileans tried to sustain hope in the shadow of Pinochet. The third part, Last Will and Testament, will follow in the footsteps of Beethoven’s powerful Late Quartets.

Following the Ninth will be shown at the Broadway Centre Cinemas in Salt Lake City tonight at 7:00

The second film in the trilogy, Love & Justice: In The Footsteps of Beethoven's Rebel Opera will be shown at Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah on May 31st at 6:30 p.m.. tickets here:https://loveandjusticefilm.ticketspice.com/love-justice-in-the-footsteps-of-beethovens-rebel-opera-slcmuseum

Tom Williams
