DeSantis vs. Trump, new energy rebates, and more on Behind the Headlines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes a shot at Donald Trump during a Utah campaign event, saying that a GOP wave can happen with “no distractions.” A Rocky Mountain Power program gives rebates to customers who let the utility use their home-battery systems when needed. And citizen scientists are identifying Salt Lake City’s hottest places.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tim Fitzpatrick and Sofia Jeremias, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.