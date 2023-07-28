© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

DeSantis vs. Trump, new energy rebates, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM MDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies with Utah Republican lawmakers and supporters, hoping for a financial and political boost for his 2024 presidential campaign at the Capitol, July 21, 2023.
Leah Hogsten
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies with Utah Republican lawmakers and supporters, hoping for a financial and political boost for his 2024 presidential campaign at the Capitol, July 21, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes a shot at Donald Trump during a Utah campaign event, saying that a GOP wave can happen with “no distractions.” A Rocky Mountain Power program gives rebates to customers who let the utility use their home-battery systems when needed. And citizen scientists are identifying Salt Lake City’s hottest places.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tim Fitzpatrick and Sofia Jeremias, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
