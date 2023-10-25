© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Exploring the Golden Spike Monument on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT
motionshooter
/
Stock Adobe

A 43-foot-tall Golden Spike has been commissioned by the Golden Spike Foundation to honor the tens of thousands of railroad workers who built the transcontinental railroad. The public art piece - Golden Spike Monument - was welcomed to its home in Utah with two days of fanfare and celebration on Monday and Tuesday. Today we’ll hear from USU History Professor Ross Peterson and Golden Spike Foundation President Robyn Kremer. Later we’ll hear a portion of Ride the Rails, a special program produced by UPR’s Mary Heers and Kirsten Swanson for the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Access Utah Golden Spikeride the rails
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
