Exploring the Golden Spike Monument on Wednesday's Access Utah

A 43-foot-tall Golden Spike has been commissioned by the Golden Spike Foundation to honor the tens of thousands of railroad workers who built the transcontinental railroad. The public art piece - Golden Spike Monument - was welcomed to its home in Utah with two days of fanfare and celebration on Monday and Tuesday. Today we’ll hear from USU History Professor Ross Peterson and Golden Spike Foundation President Robyn Kremer. Later we’ll hear a portion of Ride the Rails, a special program produced by UPR’s Mary Heers and Kirsten Swanson for the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.