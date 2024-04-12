Friday AM headlines: New Golden Spike State monument is officially in creation

Clark White drops out of senate race

U.S. Senate candidate Clark White has dropped out of the race after his wife unexpectedly died.

The announcement was made by Utah Republican Party chairman Rob Axson on Wednesday. The news was delivered during a panel discussion between the other eight GOP candidates in front of a room of delegates at the Eagle Forum in Orem.

White’s wife, Brandy Camille DeBruin White died Sunday morning. She is survived by her husband and their two young boys who are 1 and 6 years old. The tragedy of his wife’s death made it necessary for White to drop out of the race.



New Golden Spike monument in development

On Thursday morning, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson ceremoniously signed SCR006, creating Golden Spike State Monument.

The bill was officially signed by Gov. Spencer Cox in March. Cox was originally supposed to do the ceremonious signing, but canceled his appearance due to his wife's, first lady Abby Cox, recovery from surgery earlier in the week.

There will be a brand new state monument in Brigham City celebrating the historic event in state history. The site will include a 43-foot replica of the famous golden spike that was driven in Utah 155 years ago signaling the completion of the transcontinental railroad. There will also be a welcome center that could open by the end of 2025.

It was also announced on Thursday that philanthropists Karen and Scott Keller will donate $1.5 million toward the construction of the welcome center. During this year’s legislative session the Utah legislature allocated $2 million toward the development of the site.



Family Place prepares for upcoming benefit with auction

At the Family Place’s annual Blue Ribbon Benefit event they will be auctioning off signed guitars by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, signed NBA jerseys, a signed NFL helmet and ball and more.

The event will be on Saturday, April 13. This is the organization’s 19th Annual Blue Ribbon Benefit. Money raised from the event will be used to help fund the services The Family Place provides to Cache, Rich and Franklin counties.

