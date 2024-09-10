© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Revisiting the true story of a Grand Canyon misadventure on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:37 PM MDT

From the author of the bestseller The Emerald Mile comes a rollicking and poignant account of the epic misadventure of two friends, zero preparation, and one dream: a 750-mile odyssey, on foot, through the heart of America’s most magnificent national park and the grandest wilderness on earth. Kevin Fedarko joins us to talk about his new book A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon.

Kevin Fedarko has spent the past twenty years writing about conservation, exploration, and the Grand Canyon. His writing has appeared in National Geographic, the New York Times, and Esquire, among other publications. He lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.

We’ll revisit our conversation with Kevin Fedarko from May.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
