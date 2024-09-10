Revisiting the true story of a Grand Canyon misadventure on Access Utah

From the author of the bestseller The Emerald Mile comes a rollicking and poignant account of the epic misadventure of two friends, zero preparation, and one dream: a 750-mile odyssey, on foot, through the heart of America’s most magnificent national park and the grandest wilderness on earth. Kevin Fedarko joins us to talk about his new book A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon.

Kevin Fedarko has spent the past twenty years writing about conservation, exploration, and the Grand Canyon. His writing has appeared in National Geographic, the New York Times, and Esquire, among other publications. He lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.

We’ll revisit our conversation with Kevin Fedarko from May.