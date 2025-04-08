Mountain West News Bureau with Michael de Yoanna on Access Utah
This episode first aired in March.
On this episode, we talk with Michael de Yoanna, managing editor of the Mountain West News Bureau, which UPR recently joined. This is a group of public radio stations in the interior West which share news reporting with each other. We’ll talk about the state of journalism today, some fascinating experiences that Michael de Yoanna has had in his career, and the power of collaboration and partnership.