Mountain West News Bureau with Michael de Yoanna on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:42 PM MDT
The Mountain West News Bureau's logo.

This episode first aired in March.

On this episode, we talk with Michael de Yoanna, managing editor of the Mountain West News Bureau, which UPR recently joined. This is a group of public radio stations in the interior West which share news reporting with each other. We’ll talk about the state of journalism today, some fascinating experiences that Michael de Yoanna has had in his career, and the power of collaboration and partnership.

Access Utah News ServiceMountain West News Bureauutah news
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
