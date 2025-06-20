The bonds between people and among networks on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with Utah Foundation President Shawn Teigen about social capital, which they define as “…the bonds between people and among networks, which they can use to benefit themselves and the group as a whole.”

The Utah Foundation released a report on social capital in Utah in 2021 and they are preparing to release an update. We’ll talk about social trust, social cohesion, civic engagement, community life, family health, and other factors.

