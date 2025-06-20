© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The bonds between people and among networks on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:26 AM MDT
A group of young people sit in camp chairs around a fire roasting marshmallows.
Levi Sim
/
Utah State University

On this episode, we talk with Utah Foundation President Shawn Teigen about social capital, which they define as “…the bonds between people and among networks, which they can use to benefit themselves and the group as a whole.”

The Utah Foundation released a report on social capital in Utah in 2021 and they are preparing to release an update. We’ll talk about social trust, social cohesion, civic engagement, community life, family health, and other factors.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
