Preventing ecological collapse through global democracy on Access Utah

James Bacchus says that the path to global sustainable development is participatory democratic global governance — the only truly effective path to confronting pandemics, military conflict, climate change, biodiversity loss, and potential overall ecological collapse. In his book "Democracy for a Sustainable World," he explains why global democracy and global sustainable development must be achieved and why they can only be achieved jointly and he recounts the obstacles to participatory democratic global governance and describes how they can be overcome.

James Bacchus is distinguished university professor of global affairs and director of the Center for Global Economic and Environmental Opportunity at the University of Central Florida. He was a founding judge and was twice the chairman — the chief judge — of the highest tribunal of world trade, the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization. He is a former member of the Congress of the U.S., from Florida. His previous books include two published by Cambridge University Press, "The Willing World" (2018) and "Trade Links" (2022), which were both listed as "Best Books" by the Financial Times.

