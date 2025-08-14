© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Preventing ecological collapse through global democracy on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:24 PM MDT
Cover of James Bacchus's book Democracy for a Sustainable World
James Bacchus

James Bacchus says that the path to global sustainable development is participatory democratic global governance — the only truly effective path to confronting pandemics, military conflict, climate change, biodiversity loss, and potential overall ecological collapse. In his book "Democracy for a Sustainable World," he explains why global democracy and global sustainable development must be achieved and why they can only be achieved jointly and he recounts the obstacles to participatory democratic global governance and describes how they can be overcome.

James Bacchus is distinguished university professor of global affairs and director of the Center for Global Economic and Environmental Opportunity at the University of Central Florida. He was a founding judge and was twice the chairman — the chief judge — of the highest tribunal of world trade, the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization. He is a former member of the Congress of the U.S., from Florida. His previous books include two published by Cambridge University Press, "The Willing World" (2018) and "Trade Links" (2022), which were both listed as "Best Books" by the Financial Times.

Tags
Access Utah Books on Access UtahUPREnvironmental ImpactEcology
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content