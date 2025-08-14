© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The complexities of modern frontier life with Lara Richardson on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:15 PM MDT
Cover of Lara Richardson's memoir The Table
Lara Richardson

We talk with Colorado rancher and mother of five, Lara Richardson, about her memoir "The Table: Seasons on a Colorado Ranch." In the book, she reveals the complexities of modern frontier life in a picturesque Rocky Mountain valley and shares seasons of growth and loss in her family and community while exploring the stewardship of land, body, and soul. Richardson lays bare the deep moments of injury, mystery, and death while giving readers a glimpse into the daily demands and generous gifts of a livelihood that is becoming scarcer with each passing year.

A former white-water rafting guide on the Arkansas River, Lara Richardson lives with her husband and five kids on their family ranch in Salida, Colorado, where they raise over 300 Hereford mother cows and calves and grow over 30,000 bales of hay each summer. A voice for land stewardship, sustainable beef production, and the family farm, she is a 2021 graduate of Western Colorado University’s MFA Program in Nature Writing. "The Table" is her first published work.

Access Utah UPRBooks on Access UtahColoradoFamily History
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
