© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'A History of America in 100 Maps' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:40 PM MDT
The cover of "A History of America in 100 Maps" features an illustration of a globe with Florida and the Atlantic Ocean at the forefront.
The University of Chicago Press

Today we revisit our conversation with Susan Schulten from December 2018, talking about her book "A History of America in 100 Maps."

Throughout its history, America has been defined through maps. Whether made for military strategy or urban reform, to encourage settlement or to investigate disease, maps invest information with meaning by translating it into visual form. They capture what people knew, what they thought they knew, what they hoped for, and what they feared. As such they offer unrivaled windows onto the past.

Susan Schulten is professor of history at the University of Denver. In addition to "A History of America in 100 Maps," she is the author of "Mapping the Nation: History and Cartography in Nineteenth-Century America" and "The Geographical Imagination in America, 1880–1950," both published by the University of Chicago Press.

You can preview many of the maps referenced from the book here.

Tags
Access Utah UPRBooks on Access UtahAmerican History
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content