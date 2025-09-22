Community justice advocacy with Jaxon Didericksen on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with Jaxon Didericksen, Access to Justice program coordinator with the Transforming Communities Institute at USU. We’ll talk about the recent launch of their Community Justice Advocate (CJA) Program. The CJA Program is designed to expand access to justice in Utah by training and certifying social workers and other helping professionals as alternative legal providers. They just finished training 21 social service practitioners as CJAs to provide limited-scope legal services to individuals facing or at risk of facing debt collection lawsuits.