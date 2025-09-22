© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
When federal funding for public media was eliminated, UPR lost its largest sustainer, putting our important community services at risk. But you can help replace those vital funds by becoming a new sustainer today with a monthly gift. GIVE NOW
Programs
Access Utah

Community justice advocacy with Jaxon Didericksen on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:29 AM MDT
A wooden gavel and 2 books placed on a tabletop
pixabay

On this episode, we talk with Jaxon Didericksen, Access to Justice program coordinator with the Transforming Communities Institute at USU. We’ll talk about the recent launch of their Community Justice Advocate (CJA) Program. The CJA Program is designed to expand access to justice in Utah by training and certifying social workers and other helping professionals as alternative legal providers. They just finished training 21 social service practitioners as CJAs to provide limited-scope legal services to individuals facing or at risk of facing debt collection lawsuits.

Tags
Access Utah UPRLawAdvocacy Groups
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content