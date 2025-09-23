© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listeners like you are UPR's most significant and reliable source of funding. YOU have the power right now to make a difference! Don’t place your hopes on someone else to fund UPR’s free public service – GIVE NOW.
Programs
Access Utah

'Maria, La Divina' with Jerome Charyn on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT
The cover of 'Maria, La Divina' which includes a canary and the title of the book over a black background.
Bellevue Literary Press

On this episode, we talk with Jerome Charyn, author of "Maria, La Divina".

Maria Callas, called La Divina, is widely recognized as the greatest operatic diva who ever lived. Jerome Charyn’s Callas springs to life as the headstrong, mercurial, and charismatic artist who captivated generations of fans, thrilling audiences with her brilliant performances and defiant personality. Callas, an outsider from an impoverished background, was shunned by the Italian opera houses, but through sheer force of will and the power and range of her voice, she broke through the invisible wall to sing at La Scala and headline at the Metropolitan Opera, forging an unforgettable career.

Jerome Charyn is the award-winning author of more than fifty works of fiction and nonfiction, including "Maria, La Divina;" "Ravage & Son;" "Sergeant Salinger;" "Cesare: A Novel of War-Torn Berlin;" "In the Shadow of King Saul: Essays on Silence and Song;" "Jerzy: A Novel;" and "A Loaded Gun: Emily Dickinson for the 21st Century." He lives in Manhattan.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksAccess Utah MusicOperabiographies
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content