'Maria, La Divina' with Jerome Charyn on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with Jerome Charyn, author of "Maria, La Divina".

Maria Callas, called La Divina, is widely recognized as the greatest operatic diva who ever lived. Jerome Charyn’s Callas springs to life as the headstrong, mercurial, and charismatic artist who captivated generations of fans, thrilling audiences with her brilliant performances and defiant personality. Callas, an outsider from an impoverished background, was shunned by the Italian opera houses, but through sheer force of will and the power and range of her voice, she broke through the invisible wall to sing at La Scala and headline at the Metropolitan Opera, forging an unforgettable career.

Jerome Charyn is the award-winning author of more than fifty works of fiction and nonfiction, including "Maria, La Divina;" "Ravage & Son;" "Sergeant Salinger;" "Cesare: A Novel of War-Torn Berlin;" "In the Shadow of King Saul: Essays on Silence and Song;" "Jerzy: A Novel;" and "A Loaded Gun: Emily Dickinson for the 21st Century." He lives in Manhattan.

