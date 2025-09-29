'Murderland': Mapping the lives of serial killers on Access Utah

Today we talk with Caroline Fraser , author of the new book "Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers."

Caroline Fraser grew up in the shadow of Ted Bundy, the most notorious serial murderer of women in American history, surrounded by his hunting grounds and mountain body dumps, in the brooding landscape of the Pacific Northwest. But in the 1970s and ’80s, Bundy was just one perpetrator amid an uncanny explosion of serial rape and murder across the region. Why so many? Why so weirdly and nightmarishly gruesome? Why the senseless rise and then sudden fall of an epidemic of serial killing?

Caroline Fraser is the author of "Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder," which won the Pulitzer Prize as well as the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Heartland Prize, and the Plutarch Award for Best Biography of the Year. She is also the author of "God’s Perfect Child: Living and Dying in the Christian Science Church," and her writing has appeared in the New York Review of Books, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, the Los Angeles Times, and the London Review of Books, among other publications. She lives in New Mexico.

