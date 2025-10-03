Diversity of thought and civil discourse at universities on Access Utah

We talk with Sadie Webb, associate director of the College Debates and Discourse Alliance , a program that teaches students and faculty how to honor ideological diversity and foster civil discourse on college campuses.

She was at Utah State University recently to facilitate a campus dialogue on the question: “How should our campus respond to controversial speakers?”

Sadie Webb works with students, faculty, and administrators to bring debate and dialogue programming to colleges and universities across the U.S. She graduated magna cum laude from Denison University, double majoring in International Studies and Political Science, with a concentration in foreign policy formulation. Throughout her undergraduate education, she was heavily involved in a variety of campus extracurriculars, including co-founding the Denison Debate Society.

