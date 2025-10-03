© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Diversity of thought and civil discourse at universities on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:20 AM MDT
We talk with Sadie Webb, associate director of the College Debates and Discourse Alliance, a program that teaches students and faculty how to honor ideological diversity and foster civil discourse on college campuses.

She was at Utah State University recently to facilitate a campus dialogue on the question: “How should our campus respond to controversial speakers?”

Sadie Webb works with students, faculty, and administrators to bring debate and dialogue programming to colleges and universities across the U.S. She graduated magna cum laude from Denison University, double majoring in International Studies and Political Science, with a concentration in foreign policy formulation. Throughout her undergraduate education, she was heavily involved in a variety of campus extracurriculars, including co-founding the Denison Debate Society.

Access Utah UPRDebateCollege StudentsHigher Education
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
