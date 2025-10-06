Inequality and the environmental crisis on Access Utah

From soil loss to wildfires, degraded rivers, mass migration and conflict, the environmental crisis is already here — and it's set to get much worse. While billionaires build remote bunkers and make plans for colonies on Mars, climate collapse impacts the most vulnerable among us first and hardest. "Just Earth: How A Fairer World Will Save The Planet" explains that inequality isn't just about who suffers the consequences, it is the main obstacle blocking action — and it has been for decades. How can people lead good lives without ultimately hastening global collapse? The answer lies in fairness. We can't fight the climate and nature crises without addressing the ever-widening gaps between the rich and poor, the powerful and the weak.

Tony Juniper CBE is a prominent environmental figure, active in the defense of nature for nearly 40 years. He has led major organisations, run global campaigns and advised at the highest levels of government. His books include the multi-award winning "What Has Nature Ever Done For Us?" and "Harmony," which was co-authored with King Charles III. He has received many awards and widespread recognition for his environmental work and in 2017 he was appointed Commander of the British Empire for services to conservation. He is now the chair of the British Government’s official conservation agency Natural England and a fellow with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

