Mystery author Craig Johnson on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 15, 2025 at 8:44 AM MDT
Craig Johnson wears a cowboy hat and vest.
Guillaume Paumier
/
Wikipedia
American novelist Craig Johnson.

Craig Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for Longmire, the Netflix series.

His latest novel in the "Longmire" series, the 21st, is "Return to Sender."

When Blair McGowan, the mail person with the longest postal route in the country, over 300 miles a day, goes missing the question becomes — where do you look for her?

When the postal inspector for the State of Wyoming asks Sheriff Longmire to mount an investigation into Wyoming’s Red Desert, Walt does everything but mail it in; posing as a letter-carrier himself, the good sheriff finds himself enveloped in the intrigue of an otherworldly cult and hoping not to end up in the dead letter office.

Craig Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the "Longmire" mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series "Longmire." He is the recipient of two awards from the Western Writers of America, the Spur Award for fiction and the Owen Wister Award, as well as the Mountain & Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s Reading the West Book Award for fiction. His novella "Spirit of Steamboat" was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.

