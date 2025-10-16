How to change minds about politics on Access Utah

Democracy is dying because we are clinging to a dangerous and outdated myth: that talking about politics can change people's minds. It doesn't. In a world where politics keeps getting more irrational, dishonest, violent and chaotic, it's getting much harder to reach people with words alone. So people who really care about democracy must ask: how can we stop arguing and do the deep work to build stronger foundations for political life, and a better world for us all?

Dr Sarah Stein Lubrano holds a Ph.D. from the University of Oxford and a Master’s degree from the University of Cambridge. Her thinking often reaches the public through the Sense and Solidarity Initiative and the Future Narratives Lab. She was previously the Head of Content at The School of Life, tutored in prisons and wrote obituaries. She regularly appears on public radio and a variety of podcasts.