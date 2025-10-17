© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Examining rural communities left behind by corporate greed on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:11 PM MDT
The cover of "Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America" by Beth Macy features a black-and-white photo of a child near a house and shed.
Penguin Random House

From an acclaimed chronicler of the forces eroding America’s social fabric comes her most personal work: a reckoning with the changes that have rocked her own beloved Ohio hometown. Today we’ll talk with Beth Macy about her new book "Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America."

Beth Macy is a Virginia-based journalist who writes about outsiders and underdogs. Raised poor in a small Ohio community, she is the award-winning author of New York Times bestselling books examining rural communities left behind by corporate greed and political indifference. Her books include "Factory Man," "Dopesick," and "Raising Lasarus." "Dopesick" was made into a Peabody Award-winning series for Hulu starring Michael Keaton.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
