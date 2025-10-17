Examining rural communities left behind by corporate greed on Access Utah

From an acclaimed chronicler of the forces eroding America’s social fabric comes her most personal work: a reckoning with the changes that have rocked her own beloved Ohio hometown. Today we’ll talk with Beth Macy about her new book " Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America ."

Beth Macy is a Virginia-based journalist who writes about outsiders and underdogs. Raised poor in a small Ohio community, she is the award-winning author of New York Times bestselling books examining rural communities left behind by corporate greed and political indifference. Her books include "Factory Man," "Dopesick," and "Raising Lasarus." "Dopesick" was made into a Peabody Award-winning series for Hulu starring Michael Keaton.