© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

What are you reading? Our community book list on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:42 PM MDT
A row of books laid down so the pages are visible instead of the spines
Tom Hermans
/
Unsplash

It’s time again for us to compile another UPR community booklist. So we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children’s books, anything you’re reading. One suggestion or many are welcome.

Reading suggestions come from listeners, booksellers, and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher.

David Everett from Back of Beyond Books in Moab

  • "What We Can Know" by Ian McEwan
  • "The Deluge" by Stephen Markley
  • "Why Empires Fall" by John Rapley and Peter Heather
  • "Anger, Fear, Domination" by William Galston
  • "A Post Truth World" by Ken Wilber
  • "Becoming Little Shell" by Chris La Tray

Elaine Thatcher

  • "There Are Rivers in the Sky" by Elif Shafak
  • "Recitatif" by Toni Morrison
  • "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver
  • "Ingrained" by Callum Robinson
  • "Daily Rituals" by Mason Curry
  • "Foundation" by Isaac Asimov
  • anything by P.G. Wodehouse
  • "Community and Politics of Place" by Daniel Kemmis
  • "Risk and Culture" by Aaron Wildavsky and Mary Douglas

Tom Williams

  • "The Guns at Last Light" by Rick Atkinson
  • "The British Are Coming" by Rick Atkinson
  • "The March of Folly" by Barbara Tuchman
  • "Practicing History" by Barbara Tuchman
  • "Sarum" by Edward Rutherfurd
  • "Fallon" by Louis L’Amour
  • "The Mulliner Stories" by P.G. Wodehouse
Tags
Access Utah Books on Access Utahbook listElaine ThatcherUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams