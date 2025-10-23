What are you reading? Our community book list on Access Utah

It’s time again for us to compile another UPR community booklist. So we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children’s books, anything you’re reading. One suggestion or many are welcome.

Reading suggestions come from listeners, booksellers, and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher.

David Everett from Back of Beyond Books in Moab



"What We Can Know" by Ian McEwan

"The Deluge" by Stephen Markley

"Why Empires Fall" by John Rapley and Peter Heather

"Anger, Fear, Domination" by William Galston

"A Post Truth World" by Ken Wilber

"Becoming Little Shell" by Chris La Tray

Elaine Thatcher



"There Are Rivers in the Sky" by Elif Shafak

"Recitatif" by Toni Morrison

"Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver

"Ingrained" by Callum Robinson

"Daily Rituals" by Mason Curry

"Foundation" by Isaac Asimov

anything by P.G. Wodehouse

"Community and Politics of Place" by Daniel Kemmis

"Risk and Culture" by Aaron Wildavsky and Mary Douglas

Tom Williams

