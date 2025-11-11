'Devouring Time': A new biography of author Jim Harrison on Access Utah

We talk with Todd Goddard, author of " Devouring Time ," a new biography of Jim Harrison — one of America's most beloved writers and author of "Legends of the Fall," "Dalva," and "True North." Jim Harrison (1937-2016) was widely considered one of the finest voices of his generation. His 21 books of fiction and 14 books of poetry influenced a generation of writers. Harrison helped to shape the course of contemporary American literature, revitalizing in particular the novella form, of which he was a recognized master.

Todd Goddard is an associate professor of literary studies at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He received his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His work has been funded by the Mellon Foundation and a Bordin-Gillette Fellowship from the University of Michigan. He lives in Salt Lake City.

