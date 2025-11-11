© 2025 Utah Public Radio
'Devouring Time': A new biography of author Jim Harrison on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:49 PM MST
Blackstone Publishing

We talk with Todd Goddard, author of "Devouring Time," a new biography of Jim Harrison — one of America's most beloved writers and author of "Legends of the Fall," "Dalva," and "True North." Jim Harrison (1937-2016) was widely considered one of the finest voices of his generation. His 21 books of fiction and 14 books of poetry influenced a generation of writers. Harrison helped to shape the course of contemporary American literature, revitalizing in particular the novella form, of which he was a recognized master.

Todd Goddard is an associate professor of literary studies at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He received his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His work has been funded by the Mellon Foundation and a Bordin-Gillette Fellowship from the University of Michigan. He lives in Salt Lake City.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
