How America's past shaped today's most contentious policy debates on Access Utah

In 2011, New York Times bestselling author, historian, and award-winning journalist Colin Woodard published his groundbreaking book, "American Nations," in which he argued that there has never been one America, but rather several Americas — each defined by their different regional cultures.

Since then, he has founded Nationhood Lab , a think tank focused on studying those regional differences and counteracting the authoritarian forces threatening our democracy. Now, in "Nations Apart: How Clashing Regional Cultures Shattered America," Woodard delves into how America’s centuries-old settlement patterns and cultural geography have shaped today’s most contentious policy debates.

Colin Woodard, a New York Times bestselling author, historian, and award-winning journalist, is director of Nationhood Lab at Salve Regina University’s Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy. He is the author of seven books that have been translated into a dozen languages and have inspired an NBC television drama.

A longtime foreign correspondent, he reported from more than 50 countries on seven continents and, as an investigative reporter at Maine’s Portland Press Herald, won a 2012 George Polk Award and was a finalist for a 2016 Pulitzer Prize. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Politico, The Washington Post, The Economist, Smithsonian, and dozens of other major publications. A graduate of Tufts University and the University of Chicago, and a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, he lives in Maine.