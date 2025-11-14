© 2025 Utah Public Radio
A conversation with new USU President Brad Mortensen on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:57 AM MST
A photo portrait of Brad Mortensen.
Utah State University

On this episode, a conversation with new Utah State University President Brad Mortensen, who is in the first week of his administration. He previously spent 21 years at Weber State University, including seven as president.

I’ll be joined by one of my producers, USU student Spencer Wilkinson.

We’ll talk about restructuring mandated by the legislature under HB 265 at Weber State University and now at USU. We’ll also address past problems at USU, including the just-concluded oversight agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over concerns with how the school previously responded to victim’s reports of sexual violence. And we’ll ask about accessibility and affordability, two issues Mortensen prioritized at Weber State University.

Access Utah UPRUtah State UniversitySchoolsBrad MortensenHigher Education
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
