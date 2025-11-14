A conversation with new USU President Brad Mortensen on Access Utah

On this episode, a conversation with new Utah State University President Brad Mortensen, who is in the first week of his administration. He previously spent 21 years at Weber State University, including seven as president.

I’ll be joined by one of my producers, USU student Spencer Wilkinson.

We’ll talk about restructuring mandated by the legislature under HB 265 at Weber State University and now at USU. We’ll also address past problems at USU, including the just-concluded oversight agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over concerns with how the school previously responded to victim’s reports of sexual violence. And we’ll ask about accessibility and affordability, two issues Mortensen prioritized at Weber State University.