Poetry in the new year on Access Utah

Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. So we’ve established a tradition on this program. Each year, about this time, we look back and look ahead with poetry. This year we’ll feature conversation with and poetry from Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore, along with poets Danielle Dubrasky and Olivia Dudding Rodriguez.

Lisa Bickmore is professor emeritus of English at Salt Lake Community College. Danielle Dubrasky is an associate professor of English and Creative Writing at Southern Utah University where she directs an ecopoetry and place writing conference. Olivia Dudding Rodriguez is program coordinator at the Rural Tech Initiative at USU Eastern and Poet Laureate of Helper.

