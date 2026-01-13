© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Poetry in the new year on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 13, 2026 at 10:50 AM MST
A tabletop with two open poetry books and a cup of coffee.
Pixabay

Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. So we’ve established a tradition on this program. Each year, about this time, we look back and look ahead with poetry. This year we’ll feature conversation with and poetry from Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore, along with poets Danielle Dubrasky and Olivia Dudding Rodriguez.

Lisa Bickmore is professor emeritus of English at Salt Lake Community College. Danielle Dubrasky is an associate professor of English and Creative Writing at Southern Utah University where she directs an ecopoetry and place writing conference. Olivia Dudding Rodriguez is program coordinator at the Rural Tech Initiative at USU Eastern and Poet Laureate of Helper.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BookspoetryNew Year
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams