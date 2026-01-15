'Crux' with Gabriel Tallent on Access Utah

We talk with Utah author Gabriel Tallent. He's the author of the New York Times-bestselling novel "My Absolute Darling." His new novel is called "Crux."

Dan and Tamma are two teenagers in their last year of high school in the southern Mojave Desert. One is a gifted golden child, the other a mouthy burnout. Climbing boulders in trash-strewn parking lots during cold desert nights, they seal their unique bond and dream of a life of adventure.

Gabriel Tallent was born in New Mexico and raised on the Mendocino coast by two mothers. He received his B.A. from Willamette University in 2010, and after graduation spent two seasons leading youth trail crews in the backcountry of the Pacific Northwest. Tallent lives in Salt Lake City.

