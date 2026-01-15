© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Crux' with Gabriel Tallent on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:09 PM MST
The cover of "Crux" features textured orange that evokes red rock, with what looks like a person nestled between the rocks.
Riverhead Books

We talk with Utah author Gabriel Tallent. He's the author of the New York Times-bestselling novel "My Absolute Darling." His new novel is called "Crux."

Dan and Tamma are two teenagers in their last year of high school in the southern Mojave Desert. One is a gifted golden child, the other a mouthy burnout. Climbing boulders in trash-strewn parking lots during cold desert nights, they seal their unique bond and dream of a life of adventure.

Gabriel Tallent was born in New Mexico and raised on the Mendocino coast by two mothers. He received his B.A. from Willamette University in 2010, and after graduation spent two seasons leading youth trail crews in the backcountry of the Pacific Northwest. Tallent lives in Salt Lake City.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
