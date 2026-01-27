© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Essayist and poet Molly McCully Brown on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
A photo portrait of Molly McCully Brown.
mollymccullybrown.com

Stokes Nature Center is participating in the NEA Big Read. The book they are focusing on is "You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World," edited by Ada Limon. One of the featured authors in “You Are Here,” poet and essayist Molly McCully Brown, will headline an event Tuesday evening at 6:00 at the Logan Library.

Molly McCully Brown is the author of the essay collection "Places I’ve Taken my Body" and the poetry collection "The Virginia State Colony For Epileptics and Feebleminded," which won the 2016 Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize and was named a New York Times Critics’ Top Book of 2017. With Susannah Nevison, she is also the coauthor of the poetry collection "In The Field Between Us." She is director of creative writing at the University of Wyoming and editor-in-chief of Image Journal.

