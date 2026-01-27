'Quinto's Challenge' with Peter McChesney on Access Utah

We talk with Utah State University alum Peter McChesney.

Inspired by his experiences in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, coupled with his career background at the forefront of the AI revolution, his new book "Quinto’s Challenge" poses the question: hat if science and religion collided and resurrection became a present reality? With immortality, would humans take a step forward towards an equalized, collaborative utopia, or would we become more stratified and controlled than ever before?

After graduating from Utah State University with a master's in political science in 2010 and bachelor's in law and constitutional studies in 2008, Peter McChesney went on to become an associate manager with Tesla Autopilot, has led teams that trained some of the world’s most advanced AI, and has also worked as an adjunct professor in U.S. history and political science.

