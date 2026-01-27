© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'Quinto's Challenge' with Peter McChesney on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:17 PM MST
The cover for 'Quinto's Challenge' which shows a hand holding up a skull and another hand reaching up toward it
Vivimus Press

We talk with Utah State University alum Peter McChesney.

Inspired by his experiences in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, coupled with his career background at the forefront of the AI revolution, his new book "Quinto’s Challenge" poses the question: hat if science and religion collided and resurrection became a present reality? With immortality, would humans take a step forward towards an equalized, collaborative utopia, or would we become more stratified and controlled than ever before?

After graduating from Utah State University with a master's in political science in 2010 and bachelor's in law and constitutional studies in 2008, Peter McChesney went on to become an associate manager with Tesla Autopilot, has led teams that trained some of the world’s most advanced AI, and has also worked as an adjunct professor in U.S. history and political science.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksReligionScience Fiction
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams