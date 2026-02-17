Nick and Melanie Herrmann on Access Utah

We talk with Cache Valley residents Nick and Melanie Herrmann. We tell Nick’s story, including living with a brain injury, neuroplasticity, vocational rehabilitation, Neighborhood Housing Solutions, and low level light therapy.

Nick Herrmann is married with three children. He lives with his family in a home in Smithfield built with sweat equity through the Neighborhood Housing Solutions program. He has started a business, InfraREDBED, with help through a grant from Vocational Rehab. Nick also used to announce for UPR.