'The Glorians' with Terry Tempest Williams on Access Utah

Today, a conversation with writer Terry Tempest Williams. In her new book "The Glorians: Visitations from the Holy Ordinary," she introduces us to the Glorians. She says they are not distant deities, but the ordinary, often overlooked presences — animal, plant, memory, moment — that reveal our shared vulnerability and interconnectedness with the natural world. The Glorians can be as small as an ant ferrying a coyote willow blossom to its queen or as commonplace as the night sky.

Terry Tempest Williams is the award-winning author of more than twenty books of creative nonfiction, including the environmental classic, "Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place." Among her other books are "Leap;" "Red;" "The Open Space of Democracy;" "Finding Beauty in a Broken World;" "When Women Were Birds;" "The Hour of Land;" and "Erosion: Essays of Undoing." Her work has been translated and anthologized worldwide. A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Lannan Literary Award, she is a member of the American Academy of Arts & Letters and is currently writer-in-residence at the Harvard Divinity School. She divides her time between Cambridge, Massachusetts and Southeastern Utah.

