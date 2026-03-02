© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The Glorians' with Terry Tempest Williams on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:03 PM MST
The cover of "The Glorians"
Grove Press

Today, a conversation with writer Terry Tempest Williams. In her new book "The Glorians: Visitations from the Holy Ordinary," she introduces us to the Glorians. She says they are not distant deities, but the ordinary, often overlooked presences — animal, plant, memory, moment — that reveal our shared vulnerability and interconnectedness with the natural world. The Glorians can be as small as an ant ferrying a coyote willow blossom to its queen or as commonplace as the night sky.

Terry Tempest Williams is the award-winning author of more than twenty books of creative nonfiction, including the environmental classic, "Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place." Among her other books are "Leap;" "Red;" "The Open Space of Democracy;" "Finding Beauty in a Broken World;" "When Women Were Birds;" "The Hour of Land;" and "Erosion: Essays of Undoing." Her work has been translated and anthologized worldwide. A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Lannan Literary Award, she is a member of the American Academy of Arts & Letters and is currently writer-in-residence at the Harvard Divinity School. She divides her time between Cambridge, Massachusetts and Southeastern Utah.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksTerry Tempest WilliamsNature
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams