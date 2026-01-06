Ask An Expert: Winter gardening planning tips

Cold winter days might keep us indoors, but now is the perfect time to plan for warmer days and gardening. Consider these tips from the Utah State University Extension gardener's almanac.

1. Peruse garden and seed catalogs to help determine new vegetable varieties to try in the garden.

2. Plan and design your vegetable garden.

3. Consider implementing crop rotation of vegetable families to reduce disease buildup.

4. Consider growing herbs and/or microgreens indoors to add fresh greens to your diet.

5. Use deicing compounds sparingly to avoid salt damage to landscape plants.

6. If storing bulbs, check their condition to ensure they are firm. Remove any that are soft or rotten.

7. Perform routine maintenance on lawn mowers and other small engine garden equipment.

8. Sign up to become a member of the USU botanical gardens. Members receive discounts on classes and workshops along with other special benefits.

Look for specific gardening information at garden.usu.edu. Here, you will find information on fruit, vegetable, and herb growing guides, as well as tips on taking care of soil, lawns, yards, trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Also included are monthly tips, the basics of gardening, information on drought, events, and more. To combat the winter blues, now is a great time to take an extension online gardening course and plan for the spring.