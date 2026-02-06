Ask an Expert: E-scooter and e-bike safety 101

E-bikes and e-scooters are efficient devices that can provide a great way to explore a neighborhood, run errands, travel to school, or enjoy outdoor time with family and friends. Before you power up and go, though, it's important to understand how to ride safely and legally.

1. Consider age restrictions.

In Utah, you don't need a driver's license, registration, or insurance to ride an e-bike or e-scooter. However, they do require judgment and co-ordination, so they may not always be the best choice for younger children.

For e-bikes, Utah law says they can only be used by those over eight years old. Users under 14 must be supervised by a parent or guardian. For e-scooters, children under eight can't use them on public property, and those under 15 must be supervised by an adult.

2. Conduct regular maintenance.

No matter your age or device, safety should be your top priority. Before you head out, check your brakes, tires, and handle bars.

3. Wear the right gear.

Always wear a helmet to protect your head, and colorful clothing to make you more visible.

4. Stay cautious on public roads.

Follow traffic laws like a cyclist, obey stop signs and signals, ride with traffic, and yield to pedestrians. E-bikes and e-scooters are generally allowed on bike lanes, multi-use paths, and roadways where bicycles are permitted.

5. Be aware of your surroundings.

Whether you're personally riding these devices or not, make sure to be on the lookout.

As warmer weather approaches, there will likely be more kids and teens riding e-bikes and e-scooters around neighborhoods, parks, and city streets, which can create unexpected situations for both drivers and pedestrians.

To ensure safety, slow down in neighborhoods and near schools, watch intersections closely, and give extra space to e-bike and e-scooter riders.

Leave your ride at home for fairs and crowded events, as riding through busy gatherings can be dangerous for pedestrians. Some events may even restrict e-bikes and e-scooters entirely.

E-bikes and e-scooters can replace short car trips, provide healthy time outdoors, and open up new ways to explore your community. Just remember to ride with awareness, follow local laws, wear proper gear, and respect others by sharing the path.

A little extra caution can prevent serious accidents and keep our communities safe.