Ask an Expert: Maximizing personal safety

Violence is a significant public health concern that can impact individuals across the lifespan and lead to emotional, physical, and economic challenges.

Its effects often extend well beyond the incident itself, influencing personal safety, health, and overall well being. The frequency and lasting impact of violence make it important to discuss how to recognize, prevent, and respond to conflict.

Attackers usually do not want to fight. They are looking for an easy target.

They generally seek out individuals who appear weak, vulnerable, distracted, confused, or frightened. Research suggests that learning self defense can be an effective way to avoid and respond to conflict.

Self defense education has been shown to increase assertiveness, confidence, self esteem, self efficacy, perceived control, and physical competence, while also helping to reduce anxiety, helplessness, and fear.

Consider these practical tips to help you be better prepared to respond to conflict and reduce risk:

Be alert and aware of your surroundings. Leave an unsettling situation, if possible, and avoid situations that feel unsafe. Tell someone where you're going and when you expect to return. Minimize distractions in public spaces. Avoid wearing headphones or earbuds, talking on the phone, or looking at an electronic device. Map out the safest route to your destination. Walk in well-lit areas and avoid unpopulated areas, such as vacant lots, alleys, and parks. Avoid being out alone at night. Use de-escalation strategies whenever possible before choosing to make physical contact with an aggressor.

Being prepared does not mean living in fear. It means building awareness, confidence, and skills to make safer choices and respond effectively when faced with potential conflict.

For more information about self defense or to request a class, contact Stephanie Carlson, Utah State University Extension assistant professor, at stephanie.carlson@usu.edu.