Latest Great Salt Lake rescue plan and more on Behind the Headlines

Lawmakers ponder importing water from the Pacific Ocean to rescue the Great Salt Lake. Northern Utah sees its worst dust storms in a decade, but the drying up lake isn’t to blame — yet. And new details emerge about the Utah Inland Port, including a snag for a major component of the project.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Brian Maffly, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

