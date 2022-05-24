© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Latest Great Salt Lake rescue plan and more on Behind the Headlines

Published May 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM MDT
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The boat marina on Antelope Island is rendered inoperable as The Great Salt Lake continues to shrink as seen on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Lawmakers ponder importing water from the Pacific Ocean to rescue the Great Salt Lake. Northern Utah sees its worst dust storms in a decade, but the drying up lake isn’t to blame — yet. And new details emerge about the Utah Inland Port, including a snag for a major component of the project.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Brian Maffly, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines Great Salt LakeUtah Inland Portdrought
