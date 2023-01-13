© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Donovan Mitchell, highway angst and water outlook on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket after stealing the ball in the final seconds as the Utah Jazz host the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA basketball in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Reaction pours in to former Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell’s criticisms of Utah. Recent snowstorms ease but do not erase water worries in the West. Divisions surface in the Heber Valley over growth and a proposed highway. And a plan to widen Interstate 15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City raises fears among west-siders.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Eric Walden, Leia Larsen and Alixel Cabrera, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
