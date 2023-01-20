© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

Russell Nelson’s LDS presidency and Legislature’s start on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST
RussellNelsonIllus-Web-500x319.jpg
Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, now is the church’s oldest president.

Russell M. Nelson’s historic first five years as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Utah Legislature begins its 45-day session. And the Salt Lake Bees baseball team announces it is leaving Utah’s capital for South Jordan’s Daybreak.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Emily Anderson Stern and Blake Apgar, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRLDS President2023 Utah Legislative SessionSalt Lake Bees
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content