Joe Biden’s visit, LDS tithing lawsuit and more on Behind the Headlines

By Roger McDonough
Published August 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM MDT
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one year anniversary of the PACT Act, at George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one year anniversary of the PACT Act, at George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

President Joe Biden visits Utah as part of a Western tour. A Provo man who made threats against the president is shot and killed during an FBI raid. An appeals court reinstates James Huntsman’s tithing lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And a cleanup plan for toxic waste created by US Magnesium has a significant flaw: a dwindling supply of Great Salt Lake water.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jacob Scholl and Tony Semerad, columnist Robert Gehrke and independent investigative reporter Emma Penrod join guest host Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Roger McDonough
