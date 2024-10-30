© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

A new homeless campus, armed officers in schools, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 30, 2024 at 9:09 AM MDT
A police officer stands in front of a Salt Lake County Sheriff flag. Someone is holding a mic up to the officer.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera holds a news conference at the Government Center to announce the arrests of two suspects in the recent fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near the Mount Olympus trailhead, Tuesday, August. 13, 2024.

Tribune reporters Jose Davila IV and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including several contenders for the site of a massive new homeless campus.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

This week's stories:

This episode aired Friday, Oct. 25.

Tags
Behind the Headlines K-12GunsHomelessnessUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content