A new homeless campus, armed officers in schools, and more on Behind the Headlines
Tribune reporters Jose Davila IV and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including several contenders for the site of a massive new homeless campus.
This week's stories:
- Utah has several contenders for the site of a massive new homeless campus. Here are some options.
- Utah’s K-12 schools see historic enrollment drop
- Every Utah school must now have an armed guard. Here’s why schools are struggling to comply.
This episode aired Friday, Oct. 25.