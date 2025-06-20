Protest shooting, Mike Lee's comments, and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Anastasia Hufham join this week to talk about the latest news, including the shooting at the ‘No Kings’ protest in Salt Lake City, Senator Mike Lee's recent social media comments and controversy, and his proposals for public lands.

