Behind the Headlines

Protest shooting, Mike Lee's comments, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:30 PM MDT
People mourn Arthur Folasa Ah Loo near the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City where he was killed on Monday, June 16, 2025. Ah Loo was an innocent bystander shot during the "No Kings" demonstration downtown on Saturday night.
People mourn Arthur Folasa Ah Loo near the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City where he was killed on Monday, June 16, 2025. Ah Loo was an innocent bystander shot during the “No Kings” demonstration downtown on Saturday night.

Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Anastasia Hufham join this week to talk about the latest news, including the shooting at the ‘No Kings’ protest in Salt Lake City, Senator Mike Lee's recent social media comments and controversy, and his proposals for public lands.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines UPRProtestFatal ShootingMike LeePublic Lands
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
