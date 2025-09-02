© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

New Utah congressional maps to be drawn and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 2, 2025 at 9:35 AM MDT
Elizabeth Rasmussen of Better Boundaries speaks at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. A judge earlier ruled that the Legislature will have 30 days to adopt new maps that comply with the 2018 Better Boundaries initiative guidelines.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Elizabeth Rasmussen of Better Boundaries speaks at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. A judge earlier ruled that the Legislature will have 30 days to adopt new maps that comply with the 2018 Better Boundaries initiative guidelines.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Emily Anderson Stern and Peggy Fletcher Stack joined host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a Utah judge tossing the Legislature’s gerrymandered congressional maps and orders new ones be redrawn, the upcoming special session for Utah lawmakers, and exploring the divide between Latter-day Saints vs. former members.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneCongressSpecial SessionChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
