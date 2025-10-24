Utah's K-12 enrollment dip, No Kings protests, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Brock Marchant, and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including thousands gathering at the Utah Capitol and other Utah cities for ‘No Kings’ protests, the dip in K-12 public enrollment, and the current state of Zion National Park during the ongoing government shutdown.

