Behind the Headlines

Utah's K-12 enrollment dip, No Kings protests, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:12 PM MDT
Kindergarten teacher Kristie Koyle preps her room at Glacier Hills Elementary in Sandy on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Brock Marchant, and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including thousands gathering at the Utah Capitol and other Utah cities for ‘No Kings’ protests, the dip in K-12 public enrollment, and the current state of Zion National Park during the ongoing government shutdown.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
