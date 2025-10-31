© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

The government shutdown's impact on SNAP and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published November 3, 2025 at 9:51 AM MST
An image of foods from a food bank
Salt Lake Tribune

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Jordan Miller join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including why the federal shutdown will lead to more empty shelves and empty bellies for Utahns.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRPolitical PartiesUtah State GovernmentGovernment
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams