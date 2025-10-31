The government shutdown's impact on SNAP and more on Behind the Headlines
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Jordan Miller join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including why the federal shutdown will lead to more empty shelves and empty bellies for Utahns.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.
LINKS:
- Utah Gov. Cox said he’d welcome an ICE detention facility. Here’s what state leaders are saying now that one is reportedly in the works.
- Landscape company says the Utah A.G.‘s office raided it to divert attention from Sean Reyes’ ties to Tim Ballard, seeks $1B in damages
- No food stamps? Why federal shutdown will lead to more empty shelves, empty bellies for Utahns
- A tug-of-war between growth and historic preservation intensifies in rural Utah city